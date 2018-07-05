AGO First Thursdays: Resurgent Homelands

The monthly art party features the debut of Tunirrusiangit: Kenojuak Ashevak and Tim Pitsiulak, exhibition of contemporary Inuit art, and the opening of newly renovated J.S. McLean Centre of Indigenous & Canadian Art. Mob Bounce, a northwest coast Native hip-hop duo featuring Crazy Craig, aka The Northwest Kid (Gitxsan), and Heebz the Earthchild (Cree/Metis). 7 pm. $13-$16.

