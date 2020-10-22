AGO Live: Brendan Fernandes – The Left Space

n a time of global political uprisings, we have had to learn to self-isolate and maintain physical distance from one another. Faced with a global pandemic, we have had to re-imagine the ways that we gather, protest and how we achieve critical mass. The Left Space is a new digital commission by artist Brendan Fernandes, created specifically for this moment in time and for the AGO, that considers how we, the global left, have found ourselves in this predicament. Nov 6 at 7 pm via ZOOM. Free. Reserve https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vCkOG8TZTaiG5V8kZoZDTw