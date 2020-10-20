AGO Live: Kevin A. Ormsby and Tanya Howard

NOW MagazineAll EventsAGO Live: Kevin A. Ormsby and Tanya Howard

The AGO and The National Ballet of Canada host an open rehearsal led by artist and choreographer Kevin A. Ormsby. Mr. Ormsby is creating new work for the Ballet’s Spotlight Series set to premiere later this year. As part of AGO Live’s online program, he will be joined by one of his collaborators, Tanya Howard, The National Ballet of Canada’s First Soloist, to talk about the genesis of this work, COVID realities in performance making and presentation as well as manifesting his artistic output in digital form. Oct 23 at 6 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/AGOToronto/

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-10-23 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-10-23 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Dance

Virtual Event

