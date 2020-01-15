AGO Live: Zadie XA-Grandmother Mago

Live acoustic drumming, dance, costumes and painted sculptural elements, this processional performance explores overlapping identities, fictional family histories and the transference of ancestral knowledge through matrilineal social structures. Zadie Xa (Canada/UK) uses live performance, video, painting and textiles to explore the overlapping and conflation of cultures that inform self-conceptualised identities and notions of self. Her layered textile works serves as sites for exploring contemporary identity construction and performance through cultural sampling informed by her own experience within the Asian diaspora. 7-8 pm on Jan 15. 4-5 pm, Jan 16. Free.