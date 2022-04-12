The Textile Museum of Canada announces the exhibition Aïda Muluneh: Water Life in partnership with Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, with additional support from Partners in Art, and Project Advisor Dr. Filiz Çakır Phillip, Curator, Aga Khan Museum. Curated by Sarah Quinton, Senior Curator, the exhibition will be on view at the Textile Museum of Canada April 27 – September 25, 2022.

Ethiopian-born Aïda Muluneh created the series Water Life in the arid salt flats region of Dallol, Afar, in Northern Ethiopia – one of the hottest and driest places on earth. The artist’s vibrant photographs address the impact of living without access to clean water on local women and girls, while drawing attention to other communities around the world suffering from water scarcity.

Image: Aïda Muluneh, Star Shine, Moon Glow, from the series Water Life, 2018. Courtesy of the artist. © Aïda Muluneh.