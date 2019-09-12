Air Mail Takes Off: The Lufthansa South Atlantic Air Mail Service
Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario
This exhibition explores the development of the first trans-oceanic scheduled Air Mail delivery system over the South Atlantic during the 1930s. This was achieved through the innovative use of flying boats supported by catapult ships stationed permanently off the coasts of Africa and South America. Sep 12-Jan 11. Curated by Andrew Selbie, in conjunction with Toronto's First Post Office.
Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
