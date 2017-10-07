Akin Visits The Textile Museum

Join Akin Collective for a special visit to the Textile Museum of Canada. Participants will go on a guided tour of current exhibitions: Diligence and Elegance: The Nature of Japanese Textiles and Tied, Dyed and Woven: Ikat Textiles from Latin America. These two exhibitions demonstrate the strength of the museum's exhibition programming with a focus on both traditional techniques and contemporary practice. 1-4 pm Oct 7. $10. Pre-register.

Textile Museum of Canada 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5 View Map
