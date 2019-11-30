Alan Emery In Conversation With Jonathon Gatehouse
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Marine biologist Alan Emery and journalist Jonathon Gatehouse discuss the immense changes occurring in the oceans and how these shifts are affecting Canada, a country with three ocean coasts. This conversation delves into what can be done with technology, resources, changes, and sacrifice to address the global climate crisis. 6-8 pm. Free with RSVP. Reserve your tickets here.
Free
