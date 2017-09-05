Alcohol, Cannabis and the Forensic Science of Impaired Driving: Does 1+1=3?
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
James Wigmore, forensic toxicologist and author will present various aspects of impaired driving as it relates to alcohol and cannabis, and discuss the proposed new changes to the impaired driving laws. He will explain the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis and when combined, and more!. 7-8 pm. Free.
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
