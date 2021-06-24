Alexa Hatanaka

side by each exhibition. June 26 to July 31. By appointment. Reserve https://www.patelbrown.com

The exhibition, consisting of relief-prints and kamiko garments constructed with washi, weaves the long and delicate threads of paper to manifest ancestral connections and intersecting crises. Hatanaka engages with historical Japanese processes of natural dye techniques as well as paper- and print-making, culminating in works that explore the hybridity of craft methods and how such hybridity can be applied to the needs of our current world while mirroring Hatanaka’s mixed Japanese-Canadian heritage.