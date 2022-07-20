Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 20, 2022

Hugh’s Room Live concert. November 3 at 8 pm, at 3030 Dundas Street West. $45 (livestream $10).

Alfie Zappacosta is undeniably one of Canada’s premier songwriters and performers with chart topping hits and a recording and acting career that has spanned 40 years. He continues to evolve as an artist by “doing it his way”, an effort that has been rewarded with an impressive song catalogue and a discerning loyal fan base.

