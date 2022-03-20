Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 20, 2022

Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, Alice Cooper created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

March 26 at 7:30 pm. All ages. $49.50-$129. Meridian Hall, 1 Front E. ticketmaster.ca.

Location Address - 1 Front Street East, Toronto

Event Price - $49.50-$129

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 11:30 PM

Meridian Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

