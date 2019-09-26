Spadina-Fort York All Candidates Meeting
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Eight residents associations in Spadina-Fort York will host an all-candidates meeting for Member of Parliament candidates - Spadina-Fort York. Each candidate will be given an opportunity to make a short presentation. A moderator will pose questions compiled from the various residents' associations and from questions submitted by the audience. 6 pm. Free. RSVP.
http://eventbrite.com/e/all-candidates-meeting-for-members-of-parliament-spadina-fort-york-tickets-70971039289
Invited candidates:
Adam Vaughan - Liberal Party of CanadaDean Maher - Green Party of CanadaDiana Yoon - New Democratic PartyFrank Fang - Conservative Party of CanadaRobert Stewart - People's Party of Canada.
Organizers:
Bathurst Quay Neighbourhood Association
CityPlace Residents' Association
Fort York Neighbourhood Association
Garment District Neighbourhood Association
Grange Community Association
Toronto Entertainment District Residents Association
Wellington Place Neighbourhood Association
York Quay Neighbourhood Association