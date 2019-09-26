Spadina-Fort York All Candidates Meeting

Eight residents associations in Spadina-Fort York will host an all-candidates meeting for Member of Parliament candidates - Spadina-Fort York. Each candidate will be given an opportunity to make a short presentation. A moderator will pose questions compiled from the various residents' associations and from questions submitted by the audience. 6 pm. Free. RSVP.

http://eventbrite.com/e/all-candidates-meeting-for-members-of-parliament-spadina-fort-york-tickets-70971039289

Invited candidates:

Adam Vaughan - Liberal Party of CanadaDean Maher - Green Party of CanadaDiana Yoon - New Democratic PartyFrank Fang - Conservative Party of CanadaRobert Stewart - People's Party of Canada.

Organizers:

Bathurst Quay Neighbourhood Association

CityPlace Residents' Association

Fort York Neighbourhood Association

Garment District Neighbourhood Association

Grange Community Association

Toronto Entertainment District Residents Association

Wellington Place Neighbourhood Association

York Quay Neighbourhood Association