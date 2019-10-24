All Caps No Space

Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3

An interactive multimedia work for live musicians, live electronics, and live video, “All Caps No Space” explores the amplified solitude we experience within the barrage of information that besieges us–giving voice to our individual experiences as we witness the world’s tragedies captured in the written and still images of daily media. 8 pm. $30. 

