Inspired by Halloween – the exhibition run will include intimate one on one events including spell-casting and tarot card-reading during opening hours. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this exhibition as well as the Tarot readings are by appointment only. Masks are mandatory. Oct 22-Nov 1. $33. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/all-of-them-witches-tickets-124794051367?mc_eid=fe8aed0e90&mc_cid=ede3481015