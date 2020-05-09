Reel Causes presents the film All The Time In The World and a live Q&A with filmmaker Suzanne Crocker and her family. In this moment of self-isolation, this documentary is incredibly timely: follow Suzanne as she ventures with her young family to a remote cabin in the Yukon wilderness for nine months. There is no road access, no electricity, no running water, no internet, no TV, no phone and, most importantly, no clocks or watches. Virtual Q&A 2 pm ET/5 pm PT. By donation ($5 min). A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada.

reelcauses.org/ all-the-time-in-the-world