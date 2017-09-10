All You Need Is Love

Comedy fundraiser for Rainbow Camp hosted by Colin Mochrie, Deb McGrath and Kinley Mochrie, featuring Matt Baram, Aurora Browne, Gavin Crawford, Katherine Greenwood, Jonathan Wilson, Ed Sahely, Elvira Kurt and others. 2 pm. $30.

Welcome Friend Association's Rainbow Camp is a one-week camp for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer questioning, 2 spirited and plus (LGBTQ2+) and Allied youth, their siblings and children in Queer families.