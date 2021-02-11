Allman Family Revival

NOW MagazineAll EventsAllman Family Revival

Virtual concert and global livestream celebrating the birthday of Gregg Allman, iconic musician, songwriter and founding member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The show will feature Allman’s son, Devon Allman, as the host and will highlight a roster of celebrated acts like the Allman Betts Band and special guests Jimmy Hall (Wet Willie), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Grammy-winning producer and drummer Tom Hambridge, Shannon McNally, Lamar Williams Jr., Lilly Hiatt, JD Simo, Patrick Sweany, Jackson Stokes and River Kittens. The livestream will be accessible up to 24 hours after the event for viewers in different time zones or those who are unable to watch the show live. Feb 13 at 9 pm. $15. http://ryman.com

