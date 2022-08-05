Ally Loves Pajamas Children’s Bookfest

Put on your pajamas and join our Family PJ Party to celebrate the official book launch of Ally Loves Pajamas. Meet local author Christina Somers, illustrator Paul Somers, and their daughter Ally, the inspiration for the book.

Step inside set designs that capture scenes from the story and view an exclusive live performance of Ally Celebrates Pajamas, a play based on the book. Enjoy a sing-along, story time session, and participate in a colouring pajama design contest for your chance to win prizes!

The BookFest will also include other vendors, including local Ontario authors showcasing their children’s books. Bring the family to a fun and interactive event that highlights literacy and supports the talented authors in our own backyard.

August 27 from 1-3 pm. $10-$15, kids under 2 free. CreativeHub 1352 at Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lakeshore, Mississauga. eventbrite.ca