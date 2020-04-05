Almighty Voices

New digital variety series to inspire, entertain and inform audiences – and in support of the Unison Benevolent Fund, a non-profit registered charity providing counselling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community.

Hosted by Tom Jackson, the first of 36 artists that will fill 12 episodes from April 5 to June 21 include Susan Aglukark, Chantal Kreviazuk, Cynthia Dale, Beverley Mahood, Sarah Slean, Measha Brueggergosman, Myles Goodwyn, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings and more.

Weekly, April 5 to June 21. almightyvoices.ca/the-project