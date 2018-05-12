Aloha Havdalah: Eat, Pray, Play In The Sand

Beach Blast 15 Leswyn, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1A1

Light the Havdalah candles in the sand. Enjoy some sand activities and wear your best hula/Hawaiian outfit. One court for the little players who prefer the shovel and pails. One court for those older kids and adults who want to play volleyball. 4:30 pm. $20/family. To reserve call 416-487-4161 or email programs@templesinai.net.

Beach Blast 15 Leswyn, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1A1 View Map
416-487-4161
