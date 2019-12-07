ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair

to Google Calendar - ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair - 2019-12-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair - 2019-12-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair - 2019-12-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair - 2019-12-07 11:00:00

Alpha Alternative School 20 Brant, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2M1

Winter festival includes homegrown, hand-made, eco-friendly fun, food, live music, crafts, raffle, silent auction and more. 11 am-3 pm. $10, family $20. All proceeds will benefit Alpha Alternative Elementary School, a TDSB democratic free school committed to social justice and arts.

facebook.com/events/538069466740658

Info

Alpha Alternative School 20 Brant, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2M1 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
to Google Calendar - ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair - 2019-12-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair - 2019-12-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair - 2019-12-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - ALPHA Alternative's Wonder Fair - 2019-12-07 11:00:00