ALPHONSE by Wajdi Mouawad, translated by Shelley Tepperman, directed by Alon Nashman, with Nashman and Kaleb Alexander. The show is about a lost boy wandering a road who spins a series of stories, all while various people are looking for him. Presented by Theaturtle and Shakespeare August 20-23 at 7 pm. Pay-what-you-can-afford. Reserve. theaturtle.com.