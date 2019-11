Stand-up comedy, this week as part of the Canned Laughter fundraiser for the Daily Bread Food Bank. MC Ryan Belleville with Ali Hassan, John Wing, Alex Wood, Luba Magnus, Chris Locke, Jarrett Campbell, Gavin Stephens, Jordan Foisy, Jean Paul and Ron Josol. 9 pm. $15, adv $10; please bring a non-perishable food item for donation.

altdotcomedylounge.com