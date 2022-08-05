Exhibition in the Cell Gallery. Aug 3-14. Gallery 1313, 1313 Queen West. g1313.org

Alter©ations, as exhibition, illuminates a companionship in which there is a search for knowledge not only of the much-loved other, but of the social milieu each inhabits. This complex pairing of feminist disability artists leads to the inevitable – though in our case, rare, after 40 years of collaboration – moments of disagreements. But these often spark longer conversations and a deeper understanding.