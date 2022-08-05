Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Alter©ations

Aug 5, 2022

Alter©ations

5 5 people viewed this event.

Exhibition in the Cell Gallery. Aug 3-14. Gallery 1313, 1313 Queen West. g1313.org

Alter©ations, as exhibition, illuminates a companionship in which there is a search for knowledge not only of the much-loved other, but of the social milieu each inhabits. This complex pairing of feminist disability artists leads to the inevitable – though in our case, rare, after 40 years of collaboration – moments of disagreements. But these often spark longer conversations and a deeper understanding. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 1313 Queen St West, Toronto, ON M6K 1L8

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Wed, Aug 3rd, 2022
to Sun, Aug 14th, 2022

Location

Gallery 1313

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine