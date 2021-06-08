Alternaqueer: Bathhouse and Body Works

NOW MagazineAll EventsAlternaqueer: Bathhouse and Body Works

AlternaQueer is the place to get your alternative drag fix – digitally. The lineup includes Yovska, Selena Vyle, Pickles LaVey, Seyoncé and more. June 26 at 5:30 pm. Free. http://instagram.com/bathhousebodyworks

 

2021-06-26 @ 05:30 PM to
Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Stage

