Alternative Fibre is a collaborative exhibit showcasing the work of Barbara Hilts and Pat Wylie. The title of the show highlights the use of mixed media and textiles to create unique pieces that capture both artists connection to colour, texture and form.

Mar 30-Apr 28, reception 7-9 pm Mar 30. Tue-Fri 10 am-5 pm, Sat-Sun 1-5 pm. Free.