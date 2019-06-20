Independent, non-corporate, artist-led music and art festival celebrating queer artists and spaces with six events over four days including dance parties, a panel discussion, DIY gallery party and more. Various venues. Jun 20-24. Festival pass $100.

The official charity is Rainbow Railroad. Help raise funds for LGBTQ2S+ refugees, as each event will be raising awareness and funds.

facebook.com/events/2376461469298638

Alternative Pride Toronto does not accept any corporate or government funding. By providing an artistic platform without censorship, we strive to showcase Toronto’s vibrant queer community to the world while paying industry leading artistic compensation.

