Alternative Shabbes and Potluck: KAIROS Blanket Exercise

Winchevsky Centre 585 Cranbrooke, Toronto, Ontario M6A 2X9

The United Jewish People's Order's monthly Alternative Shabbes Potluck for January will feature the KAIROS Blanket Exercise. The Blanket Exercise vividly tells the story, past and present, of the relationship between Indigenous & non-Indigenous peoples. Dinner (bring a dish to share) & candle-lighting at 6:30 pm, Blanket Exercise begins promptly @ 7:30 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/653237775065477

Info
Winchevsky Centre 585 Cranbrooke, Toronto, Ontario M6A 2X9 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-789-5502
please enable javascript to view
