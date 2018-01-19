Alternative Shabbes and Potluck: KAIROS Blanket Exercise

The United Jewish People's Order's monthly Alternative Shabbes Potluck for January will feature the KAIROS Blanket Exercise. The Blanket Exercise vividly tells the story, past and present, of the relationship between Indigenous & non-Indigenous peoples. Dinner (bring a dish to share) & candle-lighting at 6:30 pm, Blanket Exercise begins promptly @ 7:30 pm. Free.

