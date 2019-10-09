Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada
Banting Institute, U of T 100 College, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1L5
Join us for a discussion on how we could prioritize public health, social justice and a compassionate approach. Panellists include Susan Shepherd, Ish Aderonmu, Sanda Ka hon Chu and others. Noon-2 pm. Free. Pre-register: cssdp.eventbrite.com
Presented by the University of Toronto and Ryerson chapters of Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy. More information on fb.me/uoftcssdp
Free
