Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada

to Google Calendar - Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada - 2019-10-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada - 2019-10-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada - 2019-10-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada - 2019-10-09 12:00:00

Banting Institute, U of T 100 College, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1L5

Join us for a discussion on how we could prioritize public health, social justice and a compassionate approach. Panellists include Susan Shepherd, Ish Aderonmu, Sanda Ka hon Chu and others. Noon-2 pm. Free. Pre-register: cssdp.eventbrite.com

Presented by the University of Toronto and Ryerson chapters of Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy. More information on fb.me/uoftcssdp

Info

Banting Institute, U of T 100 College, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1L5 View Map
Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada - 2019-10-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada - 2019-10-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada - 2019-10-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Alternatives To The War On Drugs In Canada - 2019-10-09 12:00:00