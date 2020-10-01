AluCine 2020 Latin Film Media Arts Festival

aluCine 2020 aims to provide an exclusive showcase for Latin-American directors of independent cinema. Designed to promote Latin-American cinema & media art, the festival’s focus will consist of panel discussions, workshops, and artists talks. aluCine’s goals include empowering creators of all ages to see themselves in a broader context. Screening over 50 innovative films from Canada and Latin America. Oct 28-31 at Paradise Theatre (1006 Bloor W), and online Oct 21-Nov 5. https://www.alucinefestival.com/