Alumnae Theatre Open House

Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6

Toronto Fire Services –Try on firefighter clothes and equipment; Dramatic scenes from Toronto’s firefighting history; collage & paper art show, plus community art project; directing, costume, makeup and set design demos; Visit from a fire truck (2:30); “The Great Toronto Fire of 1849 and How It Changed Everything” (2:00); performance by Pavlov's Dogs bell ringers. 1-5 pm. Free. 

Info

Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
