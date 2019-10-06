Alumnae Theatre Open House
Alumnae Theatre 70 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W6
Toronto Fire Services –Try on firefighter clothes and equipment; Dramatic scenes from Toronto’s firefighting history; collage & paper art show, plus community art project; directing, costume, makeup and set design demos; Visit from a fire truck (2:30); “The Great Toronto Fire of 1849 and How It Changed Everything” (2:00); performance by Pavlov's Dogs bell ringers. 1-5 pm. Free.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events