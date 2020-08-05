NOW MagazineAll EventsAmateur Drag Night

Amateur Drag Night

AIDS Committee of Toronto
07
Aug

Amateur Drag Night

by AIDS Committee of Toronto
 
232 people viewed this event.

Canada’s Drag Race contestant Priyanka hosts Amateur Drag Night to find AIDS Walk Toronto’s Amateur Drag Superstar. Watch music videos submitted by community members and AIDS Walk Toronto Walkers. 8 pm. Free. Reserve tickets.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-07 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Stage
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

 

Share With Friends

AIDS Committee of Toronto

Comments are Closed.