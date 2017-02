Honest Ed's is transformed by multidisciplinary artists in this immersive experience, part of An Honest Farewell festival. Feb 24-26. Fri noon-3 pm and 5-10 pm (age 19+); Sat 9 am-4 pm. Sun 11 am-5 pm. $16.50, with Craft Beer Tour (Fri 5-10 pm, 19+) $22.50.

torontoforeveryone.com/amazement