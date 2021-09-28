- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Haus of Torres presents the superstar from S13 of Rupaul’s Drag Race. Hosted by the amazing @jezebel.bardot, with a cast of.
Haus of Torres presents the superstar from S13 of Rupaul’s Drag Race. Hosted by the amazing @jezebel.bardot, with a cast of local Toronto stars. Oct 17, doors 7 pm . $191 and up (sold by the table; min 4). Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne. hausoftorres.eventbrite.com.
Location Address - 410 Sherbourne, Toronto, ON