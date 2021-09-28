Readers' Choice 2021

Denali

Sep 28, 2021

Haus of Torres presents the superstar from S13 of Rupaul’s Drag Race. Hosted by the amazing @jezebel.bardot, with a cast of local Toronto stars. Oct 17, doors 7 pm . $191 and up (sold by the table; min 4). Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne. hausoftorres.eventbrite.com.

Additional Details

Location Address - 410 Sherbourne, Toronto, ON

Date And Time
Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

