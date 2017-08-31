Amélie et Les Singes Bleus
Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario
Edwards Summer Music Series. French cabaret/jazz/country/ska/swing. 7 pm. Free
Outdoor concerts, rain or shine. (indoors in case of extreme weather). The concerts will take place in the courtyard adjacent to the historic barn in Edwards Gardens. Some seating available or bring your own chair.
Info
Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World