Amélie et Les Singes Bleus

Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario

Edwards Summer Music Series. French cabaret/jazz/country/ska/swing. 7 pm. Free

Outdoor concerts, rain or shine. (indoors in case of extreme weather). The concerts will take place in the courtyard adjacent to the historic barn in Edwards Gardens. Some seating available or bring your own chair.

torontobotanicalgarden.ca

Info

All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World

416-397-1340

