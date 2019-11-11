Ami Dang, Kat Estacio, Memory Pearl

Burdock 1184 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

AMI DANG- Baltimore based vocalist, electronic artist & sitar player Ami Dang takes classical indian music modes & melds them with dark avant pop electronics.

KAT ESTACIO- Tkaronto (Toronto)-based Kat Estacio blends delicate, abstract electronics with the traditional gong music of the Philippines.

MEMORY PEARL-Moshe Fisher-Rozenberg of Absolutely Free unveils his latest solo project Memory Pearl. 9 pm.  $12, adv $10. facebook.com/events/2426657904220057

