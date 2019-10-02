Ami McKay

Google Calendar - Ami McKay - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ami McKay - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ami McKay - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ami McKay - 2019-10-02 19:00:00

North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

Discussion on the new book Daughter of Family G: A Memoir of Cancer Genes, Love and Fate. Weaving together family history, genetic discovery, and scenes from her life, Ami McKay tells the compelling, true-science story of her own family's unsettling legacy of hereditary cancer. 7 pm. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT412239&R=EVT412239

Info

North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Books
416-395-5639
Google Calendar - Ami McKay - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ami McKay - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ami McKay - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ami McKay - 2019-10-02 19:00:00