Discussion on the new book Daughter of Family G: A Memoir of Cancer Genes, Love and Fate. Weaving together family history, genetic discovery, and scenes from her life, Ami McKay tells the compelling, true-science story of her own family's unsettling legacy of hereditary cancer. 7 pm. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT412239&R=EVT412239