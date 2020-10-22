Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman

NOW MagazineAll EventsAminatou Sow and Ann Friedman

Toronto Public Library online event. The authors tell the story of their equally messy and life-affirming Big Friendship in this honest and hilarious book that chronicles their first decade in one another’s lives. As the hosts of the hit podcast Call Your Girlfriend, they’ve become known for frank and intimate conversations. Aminatou and Ann are appearing in conversation with journalist, Nana aba Duncan.  Oct 30 at 7 pm. Free. Reserve https://www.crowdcast.io/e/tplbigfriendship/register?utm_source=What%27s%20On%20Newsletter&utm_campaign=Issue%20%23210%20-%20Thursday,%20October%2015,%202020&utm_medium=email

