Exhibition of contemporary art by Indigenous artists from around the circumpolar world. Sep 18-Dec 7. Reception 6-9 pm, Sep 18.

www2.ocadu.ca/event/ᐊᕙᑖᓂᑦ-ᑕᒪᐃᓐᓂᑦ-ᓄᓇᑐᐃᓐᓇᓂᑦ-among-all-these-tundras