Amy Louie / Grossman’s Music Scholarship Fundraiser 2022

Following a two-year hiatus on account of the pandemic, Toronto’s legendary Grossman’s Tavern has announced its annual Amy Louie / Grossman’s Music Scholarship and fundraiser event will return for 2022.

Created in memory of the late Amy Louie – a member of the family that has owned Grossman’s Tavern since 1975 – the ALGMS is an artist development bursary that provides two musicians or bands from the Greater Toronto Area $2,000 and $1,000, respectively, to help with career development.

Applications open July 1, 2022 and close on September 16, 2022.

The 2022 Amy Louie / Grossman’s Music Scholarship fundraising event will take place Tuesday, September 27th at Grossman’s Tavern, 379 Spadina Ave, Toronto.