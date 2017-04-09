An Afternoon With Rachel Carson

Celebrate Earth Day early with a discussion about the woman scientist who inspired it. Author of Silent Spring (1962), Carson is credited with inspiring the environmental movement, the establishment of the EPA and the launch of Earth Day on April 22, 1970. The event begins with a screening of the PBS doc about her life and work. 3:30 pm. By donation ($10 suggested). Proceeds support Back Lane Studios’ free video-making programs for students and seniors.