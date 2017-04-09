An Afternoon With Rachel Carson

Google Calendar - An Afternoon With Rachel Carson - 2017-04-09 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Afternoon With Rachel Carson - 2017-04-09 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Afternoon With Rachel Carson - 2017-04-09 15:30:00 iCalendar - An Afternoon With Rachel Carson - 2017-04-09 15:30:00

Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9

Celebrate Earth Day early with a discussion about the woman scientist who inspired it. Author of Silent Spring (1962), Carson is credited with inspiring the environmental movement, the establishment of the EPA and the launch of Earth Day on April 22, 1970. The event begins with a screening of the PBS doc about her life and work. 3:30 pm. By donation ($10 suggested). Proceeds support Back Lane Studios’ free video-making programs for students and seniors.

Info

Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9 View Map

Community Events, Film

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - An Afternoon With Rachel Carson - 2017-04-09 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Afternoon With Rachel Carson - 2017-04-09 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Afternoon With Rachel Carson - 2017-04-09 15:30:00 iCalendar - An Afternoon With Rachel Carson - 2017-04-09 15:30:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print