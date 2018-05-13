An Afternoon With SCTV: In Conversation

Elgin Theatre 189 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4

The Second City presents a re-union of SCTV co-stars Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas. Moderated by Jimmy Kimmel and directed by Martin Scorsese, the live event will be taped for an upcoming Netflix special. May 13 at 3 pm. $TBA (tickets at ticketmaster.ca). See website for more details.

