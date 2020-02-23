The Power Plant invited writer, art critic and anthropological researcher James Oscar to contribute to Power Plant Pages No. 13 about Rashid Johnson’s Fleck Clerestory installation, titled Anxious Audience. Oscar will present his text, titled "An Art Historical Visual History of Stares: The Stares of Anxious Audiences, of Black Lives, of Raw Lives, and the Regards of the Radiant" and later, his thoughts on Johnson’s work, situating the recent installation within a broader art historical scope. 2 pm. Free.

