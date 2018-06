An Assembly of Shapes

Exhibiting artists include Jason Baerg, Sascha Braunig, Rebecca Brewer, Sandra Brewster, Anthony Burnham, Julien Ceccaldi, Jane Corrigan, Patrick Cruz, Barry Doupé, Brenda Draney, Teto Elsiddique, Katie Lyle, Elizabeth McIntosh, Veronika Pausova, Jagdeep Raina, Beth Stuart, geetha thurairajah, Charlene Vickers, and Ambera Wellmann. Jun 24-Sep 1. Opening 2:30 pm–3:30 pm, Jun 24 at Oakville Galleries at Centennial Square, followed by a reception at Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens from 3:30–5:00 pm.