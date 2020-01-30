Talk by Columbia University scholar Adam Harris Levine on how the African elephant captured the imagination of medieval European society. As trade between continents increased, ideas blossomed in Europe about Africa and its inhabitants. Join Levine as he explores those ideas and the exquisite ivory artworks that were a product of medieval Europe’s fascination with African elephants. 1 pm. Free w/ museum admission.

agakhanmuseum.org/programs/an-elephant-comes-to-london-the-african-elephant-in-european-imagination-and-reality