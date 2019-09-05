An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz

Special program of international poetry with jazz accompaniment, with Therisa Rogers, spoken word, Michael Arnowitt, piano, George Koller, bass, and Davide DiRenzo, drums. Featuring poetry in English by Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes, poetry in French by Michele Lalonde and Emile Nelligan, plus poems in Arabic and Spanish. 7 pm. $25, stu/low income $10.