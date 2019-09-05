An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz

Google Calendar - An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz - 2019-09-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz - 2019-09-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz - 2019-09-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz - 2019-09-05 19:00:00

Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Special program of international poetry with jazz accompaniment, with Therisa Rogers, spoken word, Michael Arnowitt, piano, George Koller, bass, and Davide DiRenzo, drums. Featuring poetry in English by Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes, poetry in French by Michele Lalonde and Emile Nelligan, plus poems in Arabic and Spanish. 7 pm. $25, stu/low income $10.

Info

Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-763-7344
Google Calendar - An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz - 2019-09-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz - 2019-09-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz - 2019-09-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening Of International Poetry And Jazz - 2019-09-05 19:00:00