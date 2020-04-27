An Evening With Jason Robert Brown

Winter Garden Theatre 189 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4

Sheridan College’s Canadian Music Theatre Project (CMTP) present  an evening with the composer and lyricist. For this unique performance, Brown will be joined by his band and special guests Chilina Kennedy and Jenn Colella, incorporating an eclectic mix of material from throughout his acclaimed career, along with works from his new album “How We React and How We Recover.” Apr 27 at 8 pm. $36-$118. Tickets at ticketmaster.ca.

