An Evening with Marion Newman
Heliconian Hall 35 Hazelton, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2E3
Classical music in which Indigenous artists have been part of the creation, either as composer, librettist, or performer – music both familiar and new, viewed through the artists’ unique perspectives as classically trained musicians from diverse First Nations. 8 pm. Pre-concert chat 715 pm. Nov 26 & 27. $20-$30. confluencecocerts.ca
View Map
