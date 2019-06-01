An Evening With Veronica Kirin
Queen Books 914 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario
Public reading and book signing with Amazon bestselling author and TEDx speaker Veronica Kirin. 6-8 pm. Free.
As a serial entrepreneur and former humanitarian crisis worker, Kirin asserts that our elders have lived long enough to describe the differences we're experiencing. The book introduces readers to 100 elders from a multitude of backgrounds, including a nun who was in prison for protesting nuclear weapons and a man who worked on our first spy satellites.
